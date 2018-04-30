North Korea to close nuke test site in May, unify time zone

South Korea’s government says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to shut down his country’s nuclear test site in May and make the process transparent to officials and journalists from the U.S. and South Korea.

Kim also commented that President Donald Trump will learn he’s “not a person” to fire missiles toward the United States, said Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“If we maintain frequent meetings and build trust with the United States and receive promises for an end to the war and a non-aggression treaty, then why would we need to live in difficulty by keeping our nuclear weapons?,” Kim reportedly said.

Yoon said North Korea also plans to re-adjust its current time zone to match the South’s. The North in 2015 created its own “Pyongyang Time” by setting the clock 30 minutes behind the South. – READ MORE

