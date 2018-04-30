Politics TV
Rep. King: Russia Probe Is a ‘Very Shameful Chapter’ In History of the FBI (VIDEO)
Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) said that the Russia investigation into President Trump is a “very shameful chapter” in the history of the FBI.
His comments come as the House Intelligence Committee declared in a report released Friday that it “found no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded, coordinated, or conspired with the Russian government.”
Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) also said on “Sunday Morning Futures” last week that “there was no intelligence” found to initiate the Russia probe. – READ MORE