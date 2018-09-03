Deep-State Flake rips Trump’s attack on Sessions

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) condemned President Trump’s latest attack against Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday night, saying Trump was trying to use the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “settle political scores.”

Flake said in a tweet that Trump was wrong to criticize Sessions for not considering the political consequences of pursuing criminal charges against two GOP lawmakers.

“This is not the conduct of a President committed to defending and upholding the constitution, but rather a President looking to use the Department of Justice to settle political scores,” Flake wrote on Twitter. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1