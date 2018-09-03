    True Pundit

    Deep-State Flake rips Trump's attack on Sessions

    Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) condemned President Trump’s latest attack against Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday night, saying Trump was trying to use the Department of Justice (DOJ) to “settle political scores.”

    Flake said in a tweet that Trump was wrong to criticize Sessions for not considering the political consequences of pursuing criminal charges against two GOP lawmakers.

    “This is not the conduct of a President committed to defending and upholding the constitution, but rather a President looking to use the Department of Justice to settle political scores,” Flake wrote on Twitter. READ MORE:

