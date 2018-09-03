    True Pundit

    Politics Security Sports

    John Brennan defends Kaepernick: He didn’t kneel ‘to disrespect our flag’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Two Communists walk into a bar …

    Former CIA Director John Brennan praised NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Monday, saying the athlete gave meaning to the Constitution by taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

    “Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America,” Brennan tweeted Monday night. “He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—‘in order to form a more perfect union.’ Well done, Colin, well done.” READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Brennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag'
    Brennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag'

    Former CIA Director John Brennan praised NFL player Colin Kaepernick on Monday, saying the athlete gave meaning to the Constitution by taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

    TheHill TheHill
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: