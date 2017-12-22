Deep State Co-Conspirators Just Lost Big Asset – FBI Director Wray Kicks Out Top Lawyer James Baker

There is a clear plan and strategy in place to deal with the schemes of the “small group” of co-conspirators within the DOJ and FBI. CTH advises prudent patience, and assembly of tar and feathers, as the Machiavellian schemes continue to be untangled.

Tuesday afternoon when FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe travelled to Capitol Hill for his 10-hour closed door testimony and questioning he was accompanied by “small group” defense shield, FBI legal counsel, James Baker. In front of the House Intelligence Committee, Andy McCabe suddenly couldn’t remember his relationship with the Steele Dossier. As a result of Attorney Baker’s appearance and specific engagement within the hearing investigators announced yesterday to Baker would be summoned for questioning:

While HPSCI staff would not confirm who will be summoned for testimony, all indications point to demoted DOJ official Bruce G. Ohr and FBI General Counsel James A. Baker, who accompanied McCabe, along with other lawyers, to Tuesday’s HPSCI session.

Today, FBI Director Christopher Wray relieved FBI legal counsel James Baker from his responsibilities within the department.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *