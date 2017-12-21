After Leak Probe, Comey Confidant Removed as FBI’s Top Lawyer in HQ & Reassigned

Even though he was cleared in a probe which focused on FBI brass leaking classified Intel to third parties and possibly the media, the FBI’s top lawyer is on his way out of director Christopher Wray’s inner circle.

James Baker, a top confidant of ex-director James Comey, is being reassigned per an email he sent to colleagues, sources confirmed.

Baker said he does not know where he will end up and awaits to see if he will be relocated, sources said.

The story was originally reported by The Washington Post but True Pundit confirmed the basic elements of the story before relying on The Post’s account, which was largely unverified.

The Post story claimed Baker’s removal was a routine move that was largely inevitable.

The Deep State’s house organ never stops protecting their own. Baker’s removal is anything but routine.

