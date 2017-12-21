Decorated Navy Admiral Who Commanded Pacific Fleet Calls for Sweeping Probes of Weiner Laptop; Seth Rich Murder; Uranium One

On Nov. 8, 2016, we had a political revolution in America. Donald J. Trump, overcoming all obstacles, was elected the 45th president of the United States. Not only was Hillary Clinton in deep shock, but so was the entire Deep State, which includes the Republican establishment. Soon the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee(DNC) sprang into action with the false narrative of a Russia-Trump collusion in the 2016 presidential election as the reason Hillary lost. To date, there has been no information that supports any Trump-Russia collusion in the election process. However, there is much more involved than just trying to explain a lost election.

Clearly, with the help of the mainstream media, the American public’s attention has been diverted from the real crimes committed by the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of State. By now, every thinking American knows that the Trump dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC was nothing but a farce. Nonetheless, it was most successful in getting a special prosecutor appointed to investigate the alleged Trump-Russia election collusion. Further, the Deep State was able to neutralize President Trump’s designated attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who had just recommended Rod Rosenstein as the deputy attorney general. Mr. Rosenstein was easily confirmed, and as the de facto head of the Department of Justice, he moved quickly to appoint Robert Mueller, former head of the FBI, as a special counsel to look into the fake Trump-Russia collusion.

It should be noted that Mr. Rosenstein was President Obama’s U.S. attorney for Maryland when Mr. Mueller was the FBI director. This is important as it would later be explained that both Messrs. Rosenstein and Mueller were key players in the Uranium One cover-up scandal. Is there a potential conflict of interest issue?

The fake Trump dossier is a classic example of political character assassination. The Perkins Coie law firm, which had been retained by the Clinton campaign and the DNC, was their “buffer” in retaining the opposition research firm Fusion GPS. It was Fusion GPS that contacted a former British spy, Christopher Steele, who then used his contacts as intermediaries to interview Russian sources. Fusion GPS then was able to get the fake dossier to the FBI. It is interesting that the wife of Bruce Ohr, yet another senior official at the Justice Department, worked at Fusion GPS. How convenient. It has also been learned that Mr. Ohr was in contact with Mr. Steele, the British spy, before the election.

