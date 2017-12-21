True Pundit

LeBron James Trolls Trump With His New ‘Equality Shoes’ (VIDEO)

Social justice has stepped foot on the NBA courts, literally.

Basketball all-star LeBron James did some trolling of President Trump this weekend with his brand new “Equality” shoes; essentially, one black shoe paired with a white shoe, with the words “Equality” written in gold across the backs of both.

“When it comes to LeBron James, beyond the X’s and O’s, is that he takes his platform as a professional athlete very serious,” Fox Sports said in reporting on the shoes. “And with all that has been going on in our world today, LeBron has been very adamant and vocal, using his voice to raise awareness to help create change.” – READ MORE

