Debra Messing Says Many MAGA Voters Will Die Because Trump Lies

While the world is in the grip of the deadly coronavirus left-wing actress Debra Messing promoted a deceptively edited video claiming President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” and asked if the supporters of the president, she says will die from the virus, realize now that he needs to be removed from office.

“LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?” Debra Messing said in a tweet on Tuesday, which included a deceptively edited video promoted by a group called Fellow Americans.

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

Messing, like other Hollywood elites and left-wing media members, is promoting the lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” The president used the word “hoax” at a campaign rally to describe the Democrats’ attempts to politicize the coronavirus.

Even songwriter Richard Marx, a vocal Trump critic, noted that “this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --