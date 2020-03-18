Report: Chick-fil-A Delivers 1,000 Free Meals to Hospital Staff

“We are so grateful to John Dombroski and his team at Chick-fil-A Cascade Park in Vancouver for delivering and serving 1,000 meals to our hard-working caregivers today,” the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center posted.

“Your kindness in a tough time is appreciated more than you can know.”

According to KATU, some of the health center employees were in tears over the generous delivery.

Many commented on the original post shared by the medical center, and both onlookers and staff that were present and benefited from Chick-fil-A’s generosity chimed in.

“So cool,” wrote one person. “PEACEHEALTH great place to work, I love all the people I work with. Thanks CF for the wonderful token.”

“Thank you so much Chic fil a,” wrote another. “e are all so appreciative of your kindness! it was delicious and brightened our work day!” – READ MORE

