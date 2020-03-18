Bill De Blasio Refused Major Efforts To Combat Coronavirus Until Aides Threatened To Quit, Report Says

New York City Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly refused to take strict measures to combat the coronavirus until aides threatened to quit which came after he attacked President Donald Trump over the issue.

“There had been arguments and shouting matches between the mayor and some of his advisers; some top health officials had even threatened to resign if he refused to accept the need to close schools and businesses, according to several people familiar with the internal discussions,” The New York Times reported. “Teachers were threatening not to show up to school on Monday. A growing number of public health experts and politicians were calling for much of the city to be shut down to curb the spread of the virus.”

Bars and restaurants remained open over the weekend and were packed, something that caused a significant amount of criticism online from those who were closely tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

De Blasio, a far-left Democrat who supports socialist Bernie Sanders, has responded to the crisis by repeatedly stating that the federal government needs to take over the supply chain and that entire industries needs to be nationalized. – READ MORE

