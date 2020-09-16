Debra Messing Calls Trump ‘Rapist,’ ‘Pedophile’ and Receives No Twitter Fact Check

Hollywood actress Debra Messing called President Donald Trump a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter Tuesday, and repeatedly posted the hashtags #TrumpIsARapist and #TrumpisaPedo in what appears like an attempt to get the smears trending on the social media platform.

Twitter hasn’t issued a fact-check on Messing’s tweet and the company’s communications department didn’t respond to a query from Breitbart News. The social media giant has been cracking down on President Trump by fact checking and even blocking some of his tweets, claiming that they are inaccurate or contain misleading information about election rules.

Debra Messing, who boasts more than 653,000 followers on Twitter, regularly lashes out at President Trump on social media. But her latest tweets represent her most aggressive and baseless accusations yet. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --