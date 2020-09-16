WATCH: Biden Blasted For ‘Beyond Patronizing’ Incident Trying To Appeal To Latinos By Playing Spanish Sex Song

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was widely slammed on Tuesday night over an incident that was described as embarrassing and patronizing where he played a Spanish sex song in an apparent attempt to connect with Latino voters.

The incident happened as Biden spoke to Latinos during an event to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month. Last week, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), sparked backlash after she showed up unannounced to a Venezuelan restaurant in Florida in what was another apparent attempt to connect with Latinos in the state, where Biden is struggling.

In general, this is beyond patronizing. But are we surprised he picked the song with the title “Slowly?” Really embodies the whole theme of his campaign, really #SlowSinkingShip https://t.co/X3oELrb4BS — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) September 16, 2020

“I just have one thing to say,” Biden said as he looked down to figure out how to use his phone. “Hang on here.”

Biden then played a “Despacito,” a top song from a few years ago, that means “slowly” in English. The song is sexually graphic in nature. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --