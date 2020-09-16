Sons of cop, firefighter carry flags onto field at 9/11 game, get suspended

Two high school football players in Ohio – one the son of a cop and the other the son of a firefighter – carried first responder flags onto the field before their game Sept. 11 to honor the fallen heroes who died in attacks 19 years ago – then were briefly suspended.

As the players took the field on a game advertised as “Patriot Night,” they brought a “Thin Blue Line” and a “Thin Red Line” flag with them, leading another teammate who carried an American flag.

But their request for permission to carry the flags was denied by district officials, according to the head of the Little Miami Local Schools Board of Education.

And by Monday they found themselves suspended from the team, the Cincinnati-based WKRC-TV reported.

Brady Williams, a police officer’s son who plays cornerback for Little Miami High School, told the outlet he brought the flag to honor the people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. – READ MORE

