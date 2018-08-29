Deaths From Drugs, Alcohol, Suicides Now Outpace Deaths From Diabetes

A new study from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention claims that “self-injury” — a category which includes deaths from drug overdose, alcohol consumption, and suicide — is now the seventh leading cause of death among Americans, quickly outpacing deaths from diseases like diabetes.

ABC News reports that researchers at the CDC used available data on drug overdoses, suicides, and deaths from diseases and accidents related to alcohol consumption to determine that approximately “29.1 people per 100,000 died from self injury,” compared to “24.8 per 100,000 from diabetes.”

Last year, around 72,000 people died from drug overdoses alone, the highest number of deaths since the CDC began recording deaths from OD. The 2018 numbers are expected to shatter that record.

A tunnel from Mexico nearly 600 feet long and 22 feet wide used for smuggling high-powered drugs through a former Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet has been discovered in San Luis, Arizona.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security investigators announced that the tunnel was found last week after the San Luis Police Department pulled over Ivan Lopez, the owner of the former KFC outlet, and a canine unit alerted officers to two toolboxes in his truck, which contained a huge range of drugs.

Federal officials say officers discovered a suspected drug tunnel at the site of a former Kentucky Fried Chicken in Arizona, near the Mexican border. The tunnel was 22 feet deep, authorities say, and extended about 600 feet into Mexico.

Scott Brown, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent, stated, "[He had] over 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, over six kilograms of cocaine, over three kilograms of fentanyl, over 13 kilograms of white heroin and over six kilograms of brown heroin. Just the three kilograms of fentanyl translates to over 3 million dosage units." Brown said that earlier in the day, before Lopez was pulled over, he had removed toolboxes from the old KFC.