Witness: Fusion GPS, Trump Tower Participants Met with Clinton Associate Ed Lieberman

Attorney Edward Lieberman, Whose Late Wife Evelyn Previously Served As Hillary Clinton’s Chief Of Staff When She Was First Lady, Was Present At One And Possibly Two Dinner Meetings Between The Controversial Fusion Gps Firm And Key Participants In The Infamous June 2016 Trump Tower Meeting, According To Witness Testimony Reviewed By Breitbart News.

One of those meetings with Fusion GPS took place just days after the Trump Tower meeting, the testimony reveals. Also, Edward Lieberman met with one Russian participant the same day of the Trump Tower meeting, according to separate testimony.

Besides working for Hillary Clinton, Lieberman’s late wife, Evelyn, also served as Bill Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, and famously transferred Monica Lewinsky out of the White House to the Defense Department.

Edward Lieberman himself has been described as working within the orbit of the Clintons. He previously served as legal counsel and advisor to the Albright Group LLC, which was founded by Madeleine K. Albright, who served as Bill Clinton’s Secretary of State and who would later serve as a surrogate for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. Lieberman’s expertise, listed on his former Albright Group bio, includes “multi-billion dollar privatizations of oil and gas assets in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Russia.”

The Russia collusion conspiracy was sparked by the dossier produced by Fusion GPS, which was paid for its anti-Trump work by Trump’s primary political opponents, namely Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) via the Perkins Coie law firm. – READ MORE

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch attended a hearing in federal court this week after the Justice Department failed to respond to a December 12, 2017, FOIA request seeking records on oppo research firm Fusion GPS.

The Justice Department argued that it is unable to produce the requested records due to “technical issues.”

Judicial Watch is seeking the following from the DOJ: All records of contact or communication, including but not limited to emails, text messages, and instant chats, between DOJ officials in the Attorney General’s Office and Fusion GPS employee or contractor Nellie Ohr.– READ MORE