How Dare You! Photos of Greta Thunberg Used to Shame Office Workers

Office workers who use plastic utensils are being shamed by colleagues who use pictures of climate activist Greta Thunberg to push them into changing their “unapproved” behavior.

Pictures of the Swedish 16-year-old activist looking somewhat less than happy have been spotted in workplaces in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, catalogued by Haaretz journalist Allison Kaplan Sommer.

A trend in Tel Aviv workplace cafeterias – photos of a judgemental Greta Thunberg next to disposable utensils. Here is #1: pic.twitter.com/8Zk93RfZ5s — Allison K. Sommer (@AllisonKSommer) November 5, 2019

Here’s another one – at Wix headquarters in Tel Aviv, via @YatirKaaren pic.twitter.com/9c4Gr21O4f — Allison K. Sommer (@AllisonKSommer) November 6, 2019

In one case, a black-and-white photo of the Swedish teenager hangs above a supply of plastic spoons – hinting workers should use the metal ones instead.

Another photo shows a much smaller Greta cut-out placed in a box of plastic spoons at the offices of Israeli newspaper Haaretz.