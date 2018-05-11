Politics World
Kim Jong-un Finally Spoke About His Summit With Trump. Here’s What He Said.
In a day that brought major news on the U.S.-North Korea front, with three detained Americans returning home, one story went underreported: Kim Jong-un has finally publicly addressed his potential summit with President Donald Trump.
According to The Hill, Kim “acknowledged publicly for the first time a planned meeting … saying the encounter is a positive development in efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.”
“He said that the coming DPRK-U.S. summit would be a historic meeting for the excellent first step toward promotion of the positive situation development in the Korean peninsula and building of a good future,” the North Korea state-run Korean Central News Agency said, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The mysterious North Korean leader has finally addressed in public the rumors of a planned summit with President Donald Trump.