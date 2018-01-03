De Blasio Really Has An Issue With A Basic American Right

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio once argued for a planned economy, claiming that the legal protection of private property is what is causing serious inequality in the city.

“What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be,” de Blasio told New York Magazine in September 2017.

“I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs,” de Blasio said. “And I would, too.”

De Blasio went on to say that it is unfortunate the law stands in the way of “hundreds of years of history” of Americans having the right to private property.

“Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development,” de Blasio said. – READ MORE

