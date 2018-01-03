Iran leader accuses ‘enemies’ of meddling as death toll mounts

Iran’s supreme leader lashed out at the Islamic republic’s “enemies” as the death toll from widespread protests rose to at least 20 and the theocratic regime faced its biggest internal threat since the so-called “green movement” of 2009.

On his official website, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “enemies of Iran” on Tuesday after at least nine more people were reported killed in violent clashes with security forces.

In protests around the terror-sponsoring nation, demonstrators have chanted “death to the dictator” and clashed openly with police and military officials.

In comments posted to his official website, Khamenei appeared to blame foreign nations for at least exacerbating the unrest gripping Iran.

“In the recent days’ incidents, enemies of Iran utilized various means — including money, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatuses — to create problems for the Islamic system,” he said. – READ MORE

