Trump’s Handling 2018 Just Like 2017 — By Dropping Truth Bombs On The New York Times

President Donald Trump doled out some wisdom for The New York Times’ new publisher in a series of Tuesday tweets.

The Failing New York Times has a new publisher, A.G. Sulzberger. Congratulations! Here is a last chance for the Times to fulfill the vision of its Founder, Adolph Ochs, “to give the news impartially, without fear or FAVOR, regardless of party, sect, or interests involved.” Get… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

….impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent “sources,” and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done! GL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump has maintained a contentious public relationship with TheNYT while simultaneously to sit down with the paper for extensive exclusive interviews throughout his tenure as a candidate and while in office. Sulzberger is the sixth member of his family to hold the post since 1896 and recently authored a note to readers on his vision for the paper. The new publisher decried rising “misinformation” and admitted ” trust in the media is declining.” – READ MORE

