Trump’s Handling 2018 Just Like 2017 — By Dropping Truth Bombs On The New York Times

President Donald Trump doled out some wisdom for The New York Times’ new publisher in a series of Tuesday tweets.

Trump has maintained a contentious public relationship with TheNYT while simultaneously to sit down with the paper for extensive exclusive interviews throughout his tenure as a candidate and while in office. Sulzberger is the sixth member of his family to hold the post since 1896 and recently authored a note to readers on his vision for the paper. The new publisher decried rising “misinformation” and admitted ” trust in the media is declining.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump doled out some wisdom for The New York Times' new publisher in a series of Tuesday tweets.
