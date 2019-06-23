De Blasio plays to 15 people in SC — and empty seats!

Even food wasn’t enough to lure South Carolinians into hearing Bill de Blasio speak.

The New York City mayor was campaigning in South Carolina this weekend and only 15 people turned out to a breakfast held for his campaign.View image on Twitter

15 people, including the mayor of Orangeburg, SC (the first person to endorse the mayor’s 2020 campaign) come to hear @BilldeBlasio @Chirlane speak in Columbia, SC this morning. pic.twitter.com/FM0viKDe0Q — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) June 22, 2019

The New York Post confirmed the 15-attendee number:

Mayor de Blasio spoke after drawing just 15 people at a breakfast event.

While much of the day’s focus was on Biden, de Blasio’s mind apparently was stuck in 2016. His target of choice was Hillary Clinton.

“I want to be the president of working people,” he said. “Lets be real: In 2016, too many Americans weren’t sure this party was on the side of the working people.” – READ MORE