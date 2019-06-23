ABC station in Texas promotes 9-year-old ‘drag queen’ for spreading ‘message of love’

An ABC affiliate station in Houston ran a story, and shared it on Twitter, about a 9-year-old boy who is a “drag queen” and spreading a “message of love”, and drew some attention for it on social media on Saturday.

The child, whose real first name is Keegan, performs as “Kween KeeKee” to “promote inclusiveness,” according to the report.

9-year-old Austin drag queen spreading message of love https://t.co/6lKuBjVHlv pic.twitter.com/Dy5sOH6fjP — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 22, 2019

“A third grade teacher asked her class what they wanted to be when they grow up, Keegan wrote in his memory book, ‘gender creative,'” ABC reported. “Keegan says he can be himself when he’s wearing a dress.”

"He also has a message for anyone struggling with their identity," the ABC-13 anchor continued, offering no skepticism about the idea of a 9-year-old "struggling with identity."