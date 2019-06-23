Newly Released Docs Raise Questions About Omar’s Marriage History

Newly released documents have revived questions about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D., Minn.) marriage history and whether she married a man, who may have been her brother, to get around immigration laws.

The documents also reveal how Omar’s campaign worked to keep the story of her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi out of the press, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The Star Tribune found little information about Elmi in public records and could neither confirm nor rebut the claim that he is Omar’s brother.

A spokesman for Omar issued a statement on Friday calling probes into her personal life illegitimate.

“Since before she was elected to office, Ilhan has been the subject of conspiracy theories and false accusations about her personal life. Emboldened by a president who openly treats immigrants, refugees and Muslims as invaders, these attacks often stem from the presumption that Ilhan — like others who share those identities — is somehow illegitimate or not fully American,” Jeremy Slevin said.

“Ilhan has shared more than most public officials ever do about the details of her personal life — even when it is personally painful,” he continued. “Whether by colluding with right-wing outlets to go after Muslim elected officials or hounding family members, legitimate media outlets have a responsibility not to fan the flames of hate. Continuing to do so is not only demeaning to Ilhan, but to her entire family.” – READ MORE

