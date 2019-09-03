De Blasio Only Worked 7 Hours During the Month of His Presidential Campaign Launch

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio only worked seven hours at City Hall during the month of May when he launched his presidential campaign, according to a new report.

De Blasio, who joined the crowded Democratic primary in May, showed up to his office six times in that month, where he attended two meetings, four events, and took five calls, according to the New York Post. One of the phone calls was his weekly appearance on WNYC radio.

In May 2018, de Blasio had 50 meetings and 152 city events scheduled, but his schedule in May 2019 amounted to 11 appointments and 7 hours of work, prompting a former aide to say his disappearance from his duties as mayor was troubling.

“If he’s trying to show New Yorkers that he’s over doing the job, he’s doing a good job of it,” the ex-aide said.

Another former de Blasio insider told the Post his performance as mayor is “real bad.” The source added, “At this point, you’ve got to wonder how much of his heart is really in it.” – READ MORE