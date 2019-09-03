Cruz and Yang Warn Against Making Mass Shooters Famous After Violent Attacks: ‘Never Say Their Name’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 2020 Democrat Andrew Yang may not have much in common politically, but they do agree on ensuring that mass shooters do not gain fame from their violence.

Over the past several weeks, mass shootings have taken place in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas and, more recently, in Midland, Texas. The summer’s violence has left Americans yearning for a solution, but Republicans and Democrats have been at odds over what that solution could be.

Although there has been some common calls for Red Flag laws, Republicans and Democrats split when it comes to government intervention in gun ownership.

While the division is palpable, Yang and Cruz may have found one area where Republicans and Democrats can agree.

I know it would be difficult to implement and is contrary to human nature – but I think we ought to explore not publicizing the identities or motivations of mass shooters. Would discourage those seeking notoriety or to spread twisted beliefs. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 2, 2019

I agree. Of course, law enforcement must investigate. But public officials & media (to the extent possible) should NEVER SAY THEIR NAME. These murderers crave notoriety, but they deserve to be forgotten. Instead, we should celebrate the victims, the first responders & the heroes. https://t.co/LjSUBvKJ8D — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2019

On Monday, Yang took to Twitter to propose that Americans — especially those in the media — refrain from using the names of mass shooters. The 2020 candidate argued that, while many people are curious about the shooter, the resulting fame could encourage more people to copy the crimes to gain notoriety. – READ MORE