Joe Biden calls for elimination of gun magazines that can ‘hold multiple bullets in them’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to the mass murder in Odessa, Texas, by calling for a ban on gun magazines that “hold multiple bullets in them,” as well as an assault weapons ban.

Joe Biden makes the most extreme gun-control push of all the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates: Biden calls for banning “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them” All magazines hold “multiple bullets,” that’s the point This call from Biden would ban most handguns pic.twitter.com/4iQkalBxVa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

“This idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can have — hold multiple bullets in them, is absolutely mindless,” Biden said Monday. “It is no violation of the Second Amendment, it’s just a bow to the special interests, the gun manufacturers and the NRA. It’s gotta stop.”

Biden was commenting on gun control after a gunman shot and killed seven people in West Texas over the weekend, less than a month after mass murders in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. – READ MORE