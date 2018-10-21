    True Pundit

    Politics

    Chief justice halts discovery, trial in youth climate lawsuit

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday temporarily halted discovery and the upcoming trial of a case brought by a group of young Americans claiming that the federal government needs to do more to confront climate change.

    The landmark trial was set to begin in less than two weeks in federal court in Oregon.

    The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to delay the case on Thursday, citing concerns about the case’s effect on the separation of powers. – READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: