Politics
Chief justice halts discovery, trial in youth climate lawsuit
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday temporarily halted discovery and the upcoming trial of a case brought by a group of young Americans claiming that the federal government needs to do more to confront climate change.
BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halts discovery and the upcoming trial in the kids’ climate change case, pending a response to DOJ’s stay request, which is due by 3p Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/jFsd5DUmze
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 19, 2018
The landmark trial was set to begin in less than two weeks in federal court in Oregon.
The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to delay the case on Thursday, citing concerns about the case’s effect on the separation of powers. – READ MORE