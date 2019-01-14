Cruz says Americans outside Beltway unconcerned with Mueller investigation

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) argued Sunday that there’s a disconnect between Washington, D.C., and the rest of the country when it comes to interest in special counsel Robert Mueller‘s ongoing probe.

“There is an incredible divide between Washington and the rest of the country when it comes to Bob Mueller and the Russia investigation,” Cruz said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“The mainstream media, Washington, is obsessed with it,” he continued. “And when you get outside the Beltway, I don’t find anybody concerned with this at all.”

Cruz suggested that his constituents were more concerned with the economy and border security than Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

WATCH: Does Congress need a real readout of President Trump’s conversations with Vladimir Putin? Should the Senate subpoena the translator’s notes? #MTP@SenTedCruz: “I think it’s premature for that” pic.twitter.com/rRvBGTHPCc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 13, 2019

The senator's remarks came in response to a question about reports over the weekend that placed fresh scrutiny on President Trump's relationship with Russia.