De Blasio Asks Fox News to do Town Hall After Previously Saying It Spreads ‘Overt Hate’

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has approached Fox News about doing a town hall on the top-rated cable news network, despite previously eviscerating it as racially and politically divisive.

The New York Times reported on the 2020 Democratic candidate’s desire to appear on Fox, which a spokeswoman chalked up to a desire to reach as many voters as possible. His honor is a current non-factor in the polls and still has work to do to reach the first primary debate stage later this month.

“We want to talk to all voters about why the mayor is the best candidate for working people–regardless of what news channel they watch,” de Blasio spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie said.

De Blasio has been famously hostile to Rupert Murdoch's media entities, chief among them Fox News and the New York Post. He said last year that Murdoch's News Corp was responsible for the political rise of President Donald Trump and blamed it for dividing the country.