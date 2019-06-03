Trump set to formally announce 2020 re-election campaign June 18

President Trump is expected to officially announce his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Florida later this month.

“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!” Trump tweeted over the weekend, with a link for supporters to register for tickets to the event.

Trump announced his first presidential run on June 16, 2015, from Trump Tower in New York City.

While Trump will officially announce his 2020 bid, his campaign has been up and running for months. The Trump re-election campaign offices are open in Washington, D.C., and in New York City.

Meanwhile, there are 23 Democratic candidates vying to compete against Trump in the general election. Many of those candidates are pushing Socialist policies like "Medicare-for-all" and the "Green New Deal," and Trump's campaign plans to stitch a counter-"Socialist" theme into their message.