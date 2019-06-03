Greg Gutfeld Slams Media as ‘Ball and Chain on American People’ (VIDEO)

The media are often referred to as the symbolic fourth branch of government, however, that does not guarantee it is committed to delivering the truth and the facts to the American people. Essentially, in what will be an obvious observation to most, the media has become an extension of the Democratic Party, filled with liberal pundits and talking heads rather than neutral journalists and unbiased reporters. As a result, the citizens of this country find themselves playing the role of journalist on a daily basis, working to debunk the lies the media has spewed and find the facts by themselves.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld perfectly encompassed this point with an analogy on Saturday night’s edition of his show. Speaking of a competition where men showcase their strength by pulling an airplane, Gutfeld compared the contest to the press: “The media is that plane that we have to pull… a ball and chain on the American people for over two years creating a hot fever of hysteria all driven by hatred for one guy, Trump, who actually represents you.” – READ MORE