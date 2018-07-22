DC group backs petition to remove Trump Hotel’s liquor license based on ‘moral character’

A local Washington, D.C. neighbor advisory commission is joining a petition to strip the Trump International Hotel of its liquor license, citing the president’s moral character as a reason.

Fox News reports that D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC 4C) announced it will join a complaint filed in June with the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration against the Trump hotel, arguing that president’s “long history of telling lies” and “failure to abide by the law and to repudiate associations with known criminals” were grounds for the license’s cancellation.

Zach Teutsch, the commissioner of ANC 4C, told Fox News that while his group does not represent the specific neighborhood in which the Trump hotel sits, they would still join the complaint. The group representing the area of D.C. where the hotel is built, ANC 2C, has no reported plans to join the protest.

“What the complaint says is that the owner of the Trump International Hotel doesn’t meet that definition and so ABRA, the Alcohol Beverage Regulation Administration, should take action,” Teusch said, denying to Fox that the move was a political stunt.

ANC 2C’s chairman John Tinpe disagreed, telling Fox News that the owner’s moral character was not usually considered by the board. – READ MORE

President Trump said Tuesday he floated the prospect of beachfront hotels and other real estate developments in North Korea during his meeting with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

Speaking to reporters after the historic summit, Trump said he told Kim that instead of testing ballistic missiles, the cash-strapped country “could have the best hotels in the world.”

Trump said he brought Kim to the table by showing him what the future could look like should he choose the path of peace: "Instead of [testing missiles] you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective" https://t.co/XBC0Sh0nRK pic.twitter.com/dlxvxLPcLG — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 12, 2018

“Instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there,” Trump said he told Kim. “Think of it from a real estate perspective.” – READ MORE

