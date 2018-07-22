VIDEO: People Are Praising This Waitress After She Slammed a Man to the Ground When He Groped Her

Emilia Holden, a 21-year-old waitress at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Georgia, didn’t expect to get so much attention, but she did after standing up for herself at her job.

While Holden was working, a man walked up to her and groped her butt, prompting an epic reaction on her part. Immediately after 31-year-old Ryan Cherwinski grabbed Holden, she pulled him by the collar and threw him down to what appeared to be the floor.

Surveillance footage of the incident made its way to YouTube, where it garnered more than 3 million views.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherf**ker!’” Holden said in an interview with People magazine. At first, Holden thought one of her friends touched her because “it was a really intimate touch.”

Cherwinski tried to excuse his behavior by arguing that he was just trying to move Holden out of the way, but police apparently thought otherwise.

“Once the police saw the video, they immediately arrested him,” Holden said. “There was no doubt that he did it.” – READ MORE

“I was scared of dying, that was never very far away,” Van Roy told BFM TV news channel, according to the Daily Mail, of the alleged assault she says occurred earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

“It was a crescendo, and even the next day I had so much pain that I passed out. And when it’s as violent as that, that’s called a rape,” Van Roy said. “I said stop, I told him clearly — it’s not just, no. There were tears, there was vomit. He forced humiliating sex acts on me. I showed my disgust. I showed that I did not want it. It’s also a no.”

The 27-year-old actress claimed Besson demanded sexual favors for film roles. – READ MORE

