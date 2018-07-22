LAPD Investigating ‘Black-ish’ Star Anthony Anderson for Alleged Assault

The Los Angeles Police Department (Lapd) Is Investigating black-ish Star Anthony Anderson On Suspicion Of Assaulting A Woman, The Blast Reports.

According to sources who spoke with the outlet, the alleged assault reportedly took place over a year ago after an event where the woman was catering. She claims she met Anderson outside to discuss “future business opportunities.”

The woman later filed a police report with the LAPD, reportedly feeling more confident in doing so in the wake of the #MeToo movement. However, Anderson “unequivocally disputes the claim.”

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” said a representative for Anderson. “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter.”- READ MORE

Prolific Hollywood Writer, Director, And Super-producer Luc Besson Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault By Actress Sand Van Roy.

“I was scared of dying, that was never very far away,” Van Roy told BFM TV news channel, according to the Daily Mail, of the alleged assault she says occurred earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

“It was a crescendo, and even the next day I had so much pain that I passed out. And when it’s as violent as that, that’s called a rape,” Van Roy said. “I said stop, I told him clearly — it’s not just, no. There were tears, there was vomit. He forced humiliating sex acts on me. I showed my disgust. I showed that I did not want it. It’s also a no.”

The 27-year-old actress claimed Besson demanded sexual favors for film roles. – READ MORE

