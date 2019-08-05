Cory Booker campaigns in NV women’s prison (VIDEO)

As the nation reeled from the horrific shooting in El Paso, most 2020 Democrat hopefuls spent the day at a forum hosted by the AFSCME labor union in Las Vegas, where the festivities turned somber as the reported deaths continued to rise.

Afterwards, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker headed to another campaign event: a tour of the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center.

YESTERDAY: Sen. Cory Booker shakes hands with inmates during his visit to the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/eh3Cj2eTyF — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019

Booker spent Saturday afternoon at the women’s facility chatting with criminals in blue denim uniforms, shaking their hands and listening intently to their concerns. Booker toured the general population housing and quizzed about two dozen women about programing at the correctional center, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The former Newark, New Jersey mayor learned about a local Hope For Prisoners organization that helped 25 women he spoke with to take classes at College of Southern Nevada, and Booker promised to bring “more justice in our justice system” if elected president. – READ MORE