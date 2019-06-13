David Letterman Declares Trump ‘Psychotic’ and a ‘Soulless Bastard’

Former late-night host David Letterman ratcheted up his personal attacks of President Donald Trump in an interview released on Monday, calling him both “psychotic” and a “soulless bastard.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast, David Letterman attempted to distance himself from the president, who he had on his late-night programs — NBC’s Late Night With David Letterman and CBS’ The Late Show With David Letterman — over 30 times between 1982 and 2015.

“More than 30?” Letterman said surprisingly when reminded how many times President Trump appeared on his programs. “Wow! You’re welcome, America.”

“I think he just liked being on TV. I had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he’s turned into,” he then said in a serious tone.

"He used to be kind of like the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he's just a psychotic. Is that putting too fine a point on it?" the former late-night host added. "I don't even care if it's recorded, I would just like to talk to the guy, because, as I said before, he knows me, I know him — what the hell went wrong?!"