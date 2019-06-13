Tim Allen Trending On Twitter: Branded ‘Openly Racist’ For Past Comment

Just over a week out from the release of “Toy Story 4,” Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, is trending on Twitter, but not for the reason Disney would hope. The star of the conservative-leaning hit show “Last Man Standing” — now with Fox after ABC inexplicably dropped it — is being branded as a “racist” and “bigot” for a comment about the “N-word” from a 6-year-old interview.

As Twitchy explains, the whole thing started with Allen admitting that he doesn’t know much about Spades in a promotional interview with Tom Hanks ahead of the film’s release. “Tom Hanks is so cool I tested his knowledge of black culture,” tweeted media personality and “self-taught” journalist Xilla Valentine.

The post prompted one Twitterer to blast Allen as “openly racist.”

“Tim Allen is openly racist now and I love seeing him squirm here,” wrote Jeremy Bearimy, adding in a follow-up tweet that Allen wouldn’t like the idea of having “the black card.” – READ MORE

