Texas border town declares itself sanctuary city for the unborn: ‘Here we will no longer murder our babies’

A Texas border city with a population of about 2,200 has declared itself a sanctuary for the unborn and has banned abortion.

Waskom, Texas, which borders Louisiana 20 miles west of Shreveport, claims to be the first city in the nation to become a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” by way of a resolution and ordinance unanimously passed by five members of the city council Tuesday night.

The ordinance makes organizations that perform abortions or assist in obtaining them “criminal organizations,” such as Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice Texas, and others like them.

It was modeled after the city of Roswell, New Mexico’s resolution declaring it a “sanctuary city for the unborn.” But the Texas ordinance goes even further because it bans abortions within city limits.

“The Supreme Court erred in Roe v. Wade when it said that pregnant women have a constitutional right to abort their pre-born children,” the ordinance reads, in part. – read more