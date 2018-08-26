Patton Oswalt Promotes Impeachment Petition: Trump Supporters Can ‘F*ck Right Off’

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt Promoted A Petition Calling For The Impeachment Of President Donald Trump In An Essay Published Friday.

“There is no firm, guiding hand on the tiller of statecraft, the economy, diplomacy, or infrastructure. There is puerile, adolescent emotion and momentary libidinal pleasure,” Patton Oswalt wrote in an essay published on McSweeny’s. “And the rest is up to us. We march in the streets, we petition our representatives, we raise money and signal-boost fundraisers for the weak, vulnerable, and unlucky.”

"Trump’s presidency assumes we’ll fend for ourselves when we’re flooded, burned, earthquaked or tornadoed by life. Help isn’t coming after the crash. We’re on our own." – @pattonoswalt #OneSmallBlowAgainstTotalitarianism https://t.co/8sprVcdgcy — Timothy McSweeney (@mcsweeneys) August 24, 2018

The Secret Life of Pets 2 star wrote that Americans who “support the bullies,” i.e. Trump and his administration, can “fuck right off.”

“Because this is the epoch of the entitled bully, and everyone else — even those who support the bullies but just so happen to be weak — can fuck right off. If we see racism? We call it out and deal with it. They’re not going to step in. If we see blatant hypocrisy and greed? We do our best to curtail it, ’cause it’s what they’re aspiring,” Oswalt wrote. – READ MORE

While the world is reacting to Sen. John McCain’s passing Saturday, praising him for his status as a war hero and long public service to the United States, some celebrities are using it as an excuse to bash President Trump.

John McCain was 81-years-old when he passed away due to brain cancer. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart Medal and a Prisoner of War Medal.

John McCain: American patriot, war hero.

Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

John McCain: American patriot, war hero.

Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

…and to the current holder of the title potus, you’re not good enough to utter John McCain’s name. Not good enough. And definitely not American enough. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) August 26, 2018

Many stars apparently couldn’t help but use McCain’s passing to whip up more anti-Trump hatred. – READ MORE