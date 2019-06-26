PHOTOS: Beto plays to empty front row seats on debate eve

Broward County Schools have over 15,000 teachers, but only a sliver of them came out to hear Robert “Beto” O’Rourke speak on Tuesday.

On the eve of the first Democrat debate, Beto was in North Miami kissing the ring of Big Labor, but photos show there was a lackluster turnout, as the candidate played to empty seats in the front row.

The American Federation of Teachers didn’t even try to obscure the vacant chairs:View image on Twitter

Note the empty front row seats on the other side of the room, as well. – read more