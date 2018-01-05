CNN Personality Openly Tried to Get Refugees to Settle in Swing States

During the 2016 election season, much of the opposition to then-candidate Donald Trump coalesced into the #NeverTrump movement, the premise of which was that Trump was so unacceptable that he could never receive a vote from them to be president, no matter who his opponent was.

One of those hardcore and unapologetic NeverTrumpers is CNN contributor Ana Navarro, a “conservative” Republican strategist who hates the president so much she has seemingly taken to supporting positions that would help Democrats over her own alleged party.

Case in point is the following Navarro tweet from September 2017, in which she essentially encouraged predominantly Democrat Puerto Rican “refugees” fleeing the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria to settle and register to vote in important “swing” states, thus shifting their demographics to the left and potentially changing red or “purple” states into solid blue ones.

Ppl of 🇵🇷, if you flee devastation & come to mainland, hope you settle in a swing state- FL, PA, OH… Register to vote & don't forget this! https://t.co/bkKYlZOKg1 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 1, 2017

At issue was mainly her apparent callous prioritization of Electoral College and swing state politics while the American territory was in total disarray and American citizens remained at risk of dying while rescue/recovery efforts were still ongoing. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *