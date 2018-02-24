NBC Columnist Claims Space Travel Is ‘Patriarchal’ And An Example Of ‘Toxic Masculinity’

A “feminism and gender” writer on NBC’s News’ “Think” platform — an open-source publishing platform for “engaging” content — has declared Elon Musk’s mission to send a manned spaceflight to Mars in order to establish a presence on the “red planet” “Patriarchal,” and an example of “toxic masculinity” and male privilege.

Marcie Bianco who, apparently, is the “managing editor of the Clayman Institute for Gender Research at Stanford University,” took aim at Musk and other space enthusiasts in her essaytitled (of course), “The Patriarchal Race To Colonize Mars Is Just Another Example Of Male Entitlement.”

It is, of course, a feminist masterwork, but without much in the way of new advancement in gender-oriented thinking. For starters, Bianco’s theory that men are simply exploring other avenues of colonization and oppression after having their toxic masculinity neutralized by feminist here on Earth — presumably after being bored to death by feminist social media posts because Bianco and her ilk are not likely to take any direct action — is based largely on the fact that rockets kind of look like penises. – READ MORE

