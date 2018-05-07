Dana Loesch Owns Bloomberg-Funded Gun-Grabber Who Made False Accusations — ‘What A Shameless Lie’

Shannon Watts, the founder of the heavily-astroturfed anti-gun group Moms Demand Action, claims that Dana Loesch of the National Rifle Association is so psychotically obsessed with disrupting gun control that she literally interrupted a meeting of the group to “harass and intimidate volunteers.”

.@NRA lobbyist @DLoesch has shown up uninvited, with a camera crew, at a church where Texas @MomsDemand volunteers are meeting to discuss gun safety in order to harass and intimidate volunteers. No, really. #NRAAM #NRAAM18 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 5, 2018

Watts claimed that Loesch had “shown up uninvited, with a camera crew, at a church where Texas (Moms Demand Action) volunteers are meeting to discuss gun safety in order to harass and intimidate volunteers. No, really.”

They lie because they’re incapable of adult discussions on policy. I’ve been with my family all day and am literally finishing lunch right now. I believe I’m owed an apology for this incendiary lie. pic.twitter.com/Hgbk2QIJKo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2018

Literally me eating lunch, while out with my family. What a shameless lie, Shannon. I’m embarrassed for you. #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/EG1I3EmNfH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2018

“They lie because they’re incapable of adult discussions on policy,” Loesch said of Watts’ group. “I’ve been with my family all day and am literally finishing lunch right now. I believe I’m owed an apology for this incendiary lie.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1