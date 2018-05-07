True Pundit

Dana Loesch Owns Bloomberg-Funded Gun-Grabber Who Made False Accusations — ‘What A Shameless Lie’

Shannon Watts, the founder of the heavily-astroturfed anti-gun group Moms Demand Action, claims that Dana Loesch of the National Rifle Association is so psychotically obsessed with disrupting gun control that she literally interrupted a meeting of the group to “harass and intimidate volunteers.”

Watts claimed that Loesch had “shown up uninvited, with a camera crew, at a church where Texas (Moms Demand Action) volunteers are meeting to discuss gun safety in order to harass and intimidate volunteers. No, really.”

“They lie because they’re incapable of adult discussions on policy,” Loesch said of Watts’ group. “I’ve been with my family all day and am literally finishing lunch right now. I believe I’m owed an apology for this incendiary lie.” – READ MORE

