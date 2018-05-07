McCain’s 3-Word Plea to Biden Spells Trouble for the Future of America

According to The New York Times, Senator John McCain recently told Biden to “not walk away” from politics.

“The Republican senator encouraged the former Democratic vice president to ‘not walk away’ from politics, as Mr. Biden put it before refusing to discuss a possible 2020 presidential run,” the newspaper reported.

While discussing a recent meeting with McCain, Biden dropped hints that the Arizona senator is still deeply troubled by President Trump.

“Here John knows he’s in a very, very, very precarious situation, and yet he’s still concerned about the state of the country,” the former vice president told the Times. “We talked about how our international reputation is being damaged and we talked about the need for people to stand up and speak out.”

It’s rather revealing that John McCain apparently trusts Joe Biden with America’s future over Donald Trump. Charges of being a soft Republican or “RINO” have plagued McCain for years, and reports like this only damage his reputation among conservatives even further. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1