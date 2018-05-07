Fox News’ Worst-Rated Show Just Delivered Brutal Punishment to CNN

In fact, the highest-rated primetime program on CNN fell short of the lowest-rated primetime program on FNC, and even lost to a handful of Fox’s afternoon and morning programs.

Those dismal numbers for CNN were revealed in Adweek‘s report of the ratings by Nielsen Media Research for the month of April, numbers that have Fox and MSNBC cheering while CNN looks on from afar.

The best-rated weeknight show for CNN — “Anderson Cooper 360” — placed a distant 24th on the list of most-watched cable news programs. Meanwhile, the lowest-rated Fox News program in the evenings was “Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream,” which came in at 13th on the list.

Much to the dismay of liberals, Fox’s Sean Hannity came in at No. 1 in both total viewers and among the coveted advertising demographic of adults aged 25-54. – READ MORE

