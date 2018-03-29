Dana Loesch Calls Out Susan Rice Over Netflix Board Appointment

Dana Loesch absolutely crushed former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice after she was appointed Wednesday to the Netflix board of directors.

“The perfect place for a former staffer who blamed a terror attack on a poorly-made short film released long before said attack took place,” the Conservative commentator tweeted in response to the Rice news.

The perfect place for a former staffer who blamed a terror attack on a poorly-made short film released long before said attack took place. https://t.co/w8Qc1FQ1N3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2018

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” NetflixCEO Reed Hastings said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.” – READ MORE

