Most Elite Magazine in NYC Just Made up a Totally Fictional Gun… and Then Attacked It

One of the latest outlets to show off their absolute naiveté on gun issues is The New Yorker, a news magazine that sees itself as oh-so-sophisticated and informed.

In a recent piece published by the famous magazine, British-born journalist Rebecca Mead tried desperately to hold up Stoneman Douglas senior and now outspoken anti-Second Amendment advocate Emma González as a sort of modern saint — while falling for the liberal trap of emotionalism over facts.

Setting aside the bizarre and gushing comparison of González to Joan of Arc, the article couldn’t even go one sentence without leaving reality behind. The very first line began by demonizing the type of gun used in the Florida shooting … except it doesn’t actually exist, and was complete fiction.

“The most annoying part is exactly one sentence into the story, when Mead refers to the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle used in the Parkland slayings as a ‘semiautomatic machine gun,’” explained Becket Adams in The Washington Examiner.

What is a “semiautomatic machine gun?” Well, it doesn’t exist, but is actually an oxymoron — which anybody with even a passing knowledge of firearms already knows.

“The shooter, Nicholas Cruz, used a semi-automatic rifle, which is definitely not the same thing as a machine gun,” Adams pointed out. “Machine guns, which fire multiple bullets at one pull of the trigger, are illegal to own without a special and extremely rare federal license.” – READ MORE

