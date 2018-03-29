True Pundit

Entertainment

Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed For Speaking Out Against Pedophiles

Posted on by
Share:

Feldman claims three of men approached his car and forced his doors open while his security detail was otherwise occupied. One of the men then reportedly stabbed Feldman before they all ran away unidentified. Feldman says he isn’t sure what the object was that they stabbed him with.

Police say they responded to a call to an undisclosed residence in Reseda, CA on Tuesday night after the incident where Feldman claims he had a wound in his abdomen. They say Feldman was approached by an unidentified man while stopped in traffic earlier that day who made a “jabbing motion” at Feldman.

Feldman claims he was attacked by a “wolfpack,” or a group of powerful men out to destroy him for outing a list of pedophiles in Hollywood. More details are sure to unfold as this story develops. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed For Speaking Out Against Pedophiles
Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed For Speaking Out Against Pedophiles

Former child actor Corey Feldman claims he was stabbed on Tuesday night by a group of men wielding a sharp object in Los Angeles. Feldman claims three of men approached his car and forced his doors op

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: