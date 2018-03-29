Corey Feldman Says He Was Stabbed For Speaking Out Against Pedophiles

Feldman claims three of men approached his car and forced his doors open while his security detail was otherwise occupied. One of the men then reportedly stabbed Feldman before they all ran away unidentified. Feldman says he isn’t sure what the object was that they stabbed him with.

Police say they responded to a call to an undisclosed residence in Reseda, CA on Tuesday night after the incident where Feldman claims he had a wound in his abdomen. They say Feldman was approached by an unidentified man while stopped in traffic earlier that day who made a “jabbing motion” at Feldman.

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

Feldman claims he was attacked by a “wolfpack,” or a group of powerful men out to destroy him for outing a list of pedophiles in Hollywood. More details are sure to unfold as this story develops. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1