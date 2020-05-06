Dan Crenshaw: ‘Small-Minded’ Officials Who Arrested Texas Salon Owner Are ‘Drunk With Power’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw slammed Dallas officials who had a local salon owner arrested for breaking lockdown orders and opening her business.

Dallas Judge Eric Moye sentenced Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther to a week in jail and fined her at least $3,500 after she opened her business last month, violating state emergency orders. Crenshaw shared a video of Luther’s court hearing on Twitter, bashing the public officials who cracked down on her.

“These punishments are NOT just. They are not reasonable. Small-minded ‘leaders’ across the country have become drunk with power. This must end,” Crenshaw (R-TX) said Tuesday. – READ MORE

